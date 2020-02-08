This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bubbles and Rocky.
Bubbles is named for her sweet and bubbly personality. She’s a very petite cat, weighing in at around six pounds. Bubbles is a soft, off-white, creamy color and is about 1 year old. She’s a total love bug and enjoys cuddling and making biscuits. When Bubbles came to the shelter she had extensive hair loss from a flea infestation. Her hair has grown back tremendously, but it will be a few more weeks before her coat is full and fluffy like it should be. If you’re looking for a pretty lap cat, look no further than Bubbles. Come visit her today in our community cat room.
Meet Rocky the Rocket. Rocky came to us as a stray a couple months ago. Rocky’s owner became disabled and decided it would be in Rocky’s best interest for him to find a new home. Rocky was very much loved by his owner. Rocky is an affectionate 3-year-old husky mix. He’s a smart, loving dog with a calm temperament. Rocky is house-trained and enjoys his walks with his two-legged companions (he walks great on a leash). Rocky is on the quiet side and rarely barks here at the shelter. He will sit by your side endlessly while being petted, and he will make a fantastic companion. Rocky also enjoys giving his paw for a “pawshake.”
Ready for Mardi Gras? Enter our Krewe of Barkus & Meoux parade or watch the family parades at the Cat’s Eye View party, both on Feb 23. Information is on our website.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
