This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Laylah and Clyde.
Laylah (A019618) is a domestic short hair with an orange tabby coat. She’s about 6 months old, spayed, and negative for FIV and FeLV. Laylah is lovely sitting in her lady-like pose for the camera — an angel from her tabby “M’ to the rings on her tail. She also has a playful, energetic side and loves to romp, run and play with toys since she’s still a “teenager.”
Clyde (A018820) is an excellent swimmer, champion cuddler and can sniff out a treat from a mile away ... probably. If you’re looking for a black Lab who’s calm, cuddly but still high spirited, stop by to meet this handsome gentleman. He has even done well with multiple dogs at the animal resource center.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Laylah and Clyde available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
