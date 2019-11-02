This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Mittens and Max.
Mittens is an extremely sweet 6-month-old kitty. Mittens loves to cuddle and is good with other cats. He’s a purr machine. Mittens has the time of his life playing with his toys. Mittens is just the cutest lap cat you could ever wish for. Mittens’ nose looks like a tiny heart as a testament to how much love he has. Stop by and see Mittens today.
Meet our marvelous man Max. Max is a handsome 3-year-old shepherd mix. Max was brought to the shelter by his prior owner. Max is an active member in our dog play groups. Max socializes well with the other large dogs. With a proper introduction, Max could do well living with a K9 companion, as well as human children. Max has a magical way of transforming his 60 pounds into pure love.
Our 2020 Heroes & Hounds Firefighter Calendars are in. Go online or stop by the shelter to purchase yours today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
