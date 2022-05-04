In recognition and celebration of Jewish Heritage Month, the Rosenberg Library Museum, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, will display photos of Rabbi Henry Cohen, who served Galveston and the nation at large, becoming one of the greatest humanitarians and spiritual leaders of his time.
At around 26 years old, Rabbi Cohen came to Galveston in 1888 to serve at the Temple B’nai Israel. Galvestonians came to recognize him for his incredible service and friendship. He provided aid after the 1900 Storm, was part of the Galveston Movement of 1907-1914 which helped relocate Jews who were fleeing Russia and Eastern Europe, was responsible for getting Congress to provide naval chaplains, was a member of the Galveston Equal Suffrage Association and was later appointed to the Texas Prison Board, where he advocated for prison reform and humane treatment of prisoners.
This month’s treasure includes a gift he received after the 1900 Storm.
“Congregation B’nai Israel sustained only minor damage during The 1900 Storm, and was one of the few houses of worship that survived,” museum curator Ivy Albright said. “Rabbi Cohen opened the doors to this synagogue to Christians whose churches had been destroyed. He also served on the Central Relief Committee to help provide food and medical aid around the city.”
Founder of the Red Cross Clara Barton was also on this committee and worked closely with Rabbi Cohen in aiding the island. She was gifted a tiger shell for her work, but later presented the shell to Rabbi Cohen to honor him. The two remained friends until her death.
