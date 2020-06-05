This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Abbie and Coco.
Abbie is a tiny bundle of joy. If you’re looking for a fantastic companion, look no further. Abbie is always up for a good conversation. She softly meows to let you know she’s listening.
Abbie is an affectionate cat. She loves people and being petted. Abbie is also cat friendly.
Abbie is about 2 1/2 years old and weighing about 7 pounds. As the old saying goes, “good things come in small packages” holds true for our Abbie. Schedule an appointment today to meet our adorable Abbie girl.
This little lady Coco is an absolute doll. All she wants to do is give love and affection. Coco came to us as a puppy. Sadly, she was overlooked for months and grew into a beautiful lady.
Coco was then adopted and returned a few months later. Coco is an active girl that loves to play. She adores people. She loves the beach and gets the zoomies in the sand.
Coco would love to be in a home with a huge yard or active owner to walk her daily. Coco may need some additional training as she was mostly kept outside in a yard and crated when inside.
Coco is fond of play dates with other dogs. Coco has a goofy and active personality and is ready to make you smile. She is all ears while she anxiously awaits her forever loving home. Come meet her today and see why we all love her so much.
As we enter the first phase of reopening to the public, keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
