This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bramble and Red.
Bramble (A024968) is quite the guy and follows in the tradition of notable orange tabbies. Look out, Morris and move over, Garfield. Bramble is more handsome than either and has better manners.
He’s a little over a year old, neutered, handsome and friendly. He carries his long striped tail high, his left ear has a small dip on the inside edge and his nose is pale rather than brick colored. Bramble’s rambling days are over, and he’s interviewing for a forever home.
Red (A024074) is my name and playing is my game. This handsome fellow loves to romp around in the play-yard and play fetch. He has done well with a child and another dog here at the center. He’s a 2-year-old Lab mix who has so much love to give.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bramble and Red will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.