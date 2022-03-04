This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Growlithe and Fitz.
Meet Growlithe, also known as Growly. This giant boy is looking for his new forever home because of his parent’s divorce. He knows come, sit, shake, stay and has never been crated. He’s reportedly house trained and respectful of a baby gate. This handsome big boy lived with children ages 6 and 11, big and small dogs and cats too. His prior home was in the country on four acres before moving to Galveston. At 6 years young, Growlithe has finished growing and topped off at 130 pounds with an even bigger heart. Apply now to adopt his gentle giant today.
Fitz is a distinguished name for a brilliant, handsome cat. Fitz had resided with one owner for the past seven years. He became down on his luck when his human moved to a place that wouldn’t accept him. This friendly feline would like to find a place where he can be petted and loved. Fitz has unique markings that are strikingly appealing to the eye. Fitz has it all: good looking, smart and a fantastic personality — all that’s missing is you.
As the weather starts to warm up it reminds us kitten season is upon us. For assistance with spay or neuter of your pets, please contact us soon. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Call 409-740-1919 or email info@galvestonhumane.org.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals at galvestonhumane.org. Due to extreme overcrowding, all adult dogs or cats who are already altered may be adopted this week for $20. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
