The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Emily.
Emily is a 10-week-old tabby and white kitten who’s one of Nadya’s eight kittens. She’s soft and squishy and relaxed. Emily loves attention and would be great in a home with other pets. Emily is a Friendswood Animal Control kitten and is in foster care with her siblings.
If you’d like more information about Emily, contact her foster mom, Amy at 281-728-2248.
Emily’s $25 adoption fee includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, health testing, microchip and spay surgery.
