This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Sorin and Princess.
Meet Sorin. This poor pupper is growing up at our shelter. Sorin is learning his basic manners and knows sit and paw. He’s a quick learner that would love to be “dog of the year” and make you proud.
Sorin is dog friendly and loves to romp around with others his size, which when he’s grown will be around 50 pounds. This pup has it all: good behavior, great skills, perfect temperament and looks adorable.
Princess and her friend, Lilith, are on a mission to find a loving home. Princess has striking tri-color markings. Her calico patches are almost as ubiquitous as snowflakes.
These two girls are sassy, spunky and independent. Princess is sweet, loving and loyal. If you hunger for unconditional love, Princess will willingly and enthusiastically fulfill that need.
Stop by for our Fall Cat Special. Fall cats are $10 and $25 for all other friendly felines.
Join us this weekend for our national adoption event. We will have our furry felines and K9’s at Petsmart in Galveston and the shelter. Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
