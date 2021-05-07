This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Bella and Grey.
Meet Bella! She was adopted in March and much loved by her family. Unfortunately, it turned out Bella was not allowed in the complex where they lived and had to return to Humane Society. She is described as family friendly, enjoys visitors, playful, affectionate and talkative.
She likes chew toys and will do tricks for treats. Additionally, she was occasionally around children and thrived. Bella is a perfect size, weighing only 35 pounds. Bella is ready to join your family. Please consider adopting her today — apply now.
Grey was found wandering around an apartment complex. Sadly, he was not microchipped, so he couldn’t find his home. Grey is a strikingly handsome cat with gorgeous long hair.
Grey loves to be petted and would rather cuddle than play. He will require regular brushing to keep up his good looks. Grey is ready to go home. Submit an application on our website to adopt Grey today.
It’s spring and love is in the air. Please stop the cycle of unwanted pets by spaying and neutering. If you need assistance, please call us at 409-740-1919. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Surf Dogs and Paws Gala this year.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
