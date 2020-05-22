This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Forest and Turtle.
Forest (A023331) is a domestic short hair gray tabby with captivating green eyes. Forest is a handsome hunk, about 2 years old, and quite a charmer. His mom told him “early to bed and early to rise makes a cat healthy, witty and wise.” A few catnaps are needed too. A full food bowl, comfy place to lounge, some pets and scratches, a toy or two and Forest will count himself wealthy as well.
Turtle (A023117) is the sweetest boy. He was so scared when he came to the center, but he’s starting to come out of his shell. He “loves” his tennis ball, and his beautiful eyes are sure to melt your heart. He has done well with dogs here at the shelter and is in a foster home with children and other dogs.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Forest and Turtle will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. The center is operating by appointment only. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.