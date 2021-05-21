This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Becky and Mama.
Meet Becky. This golden girl was surrendered to us when her owner became ill and could no longer provide for her. She’s not letting that break her spirit, she just keeps on smiling.
Becky is potty-trained, knows come, sit and lay down. Becky loves to play fetch and will jump sky high to catch the balls. Don’t let her age fool you, she’s a champion frisbee player. Becky is certain to be the perfect addition to any home.
Meet Mama. Mama is an outgoing older gal who’s ready to have a home again. She was adopted by a kindhearted person, but she sadly had to be returned after a few years of love. Mama has a bubbly personality and enjoys talking to her humans. She has a beautiful black coat with flecks of grey and soft yellow-green eyes. She’s a kindhearted, sweet old soul who needs a human to match.
It’s spring, and love is in the air. Please stop the cycle of unwanted pets by spaying and neutering. If you need assistance, please call us at 409-740-1919. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Surf Dogs and Paws Gala this year.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
