This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Zeus and Grace.
Zeus is 6 years old and was surrendered to us after his owner fell on hard times and no longer had suitable housing. Zeus is described as a great dog, great with adults, sometimes too rough for small children (would knock them down due to his large size) and previously lived with cats peacefully. He also is housebroken. Zeus is ready to find a new forever home that will provide the luxuries everyone wants: air-conditioning in the summer, a kiddie pool to splash around in, never-ending treats and unwavering love and affection.
Grace is a young girl looking to live life for the first time in a loving home. A kind soul came upon Grace while she was giving birth in a truck tire. Luckily, Grace was brought to us. Her babies are now going home and Grace is ready to go, too. As the old saying goes “a cat has nine lives,” well, Grace has eight more to go and wants to spend them with you. Bring this beautiful girl home and make her part of your family; we guarantee the love you receive in return will be the best feeling.
Save the date: Our annual Paws Gala will be Sept. 25. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals, upcoming events and to purchase tickets for our gala. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
