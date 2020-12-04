This week’s Gulf Coast Tiny Paws pet of the week is Bagheera.
Bagheera is one gorgeous panther cat, approximately a year old, fully vetted and ready to go to his “fur-ever” home. Bagheera was found abandoned in an apartment. Thriving in his foster home, we’ve discovered he is dog friendly; however, we don’t know about other cats or children.
Visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org where you will find additional pictures of Bagheera, or email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
