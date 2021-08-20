This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Charleston and Everley.
Charleston (A026827) is a 4-year-old domestic short hair gray tabby that has it all — good-looks and a great personality. Looks department: light gray striped suit, gorgeous green eyes, sweet expression on his face, ears a bit off-kilter — check yes to all.
Personality: outgoing, friendly, affectionate — yes to all. Charleston can dance, he can pose for the camera, he can ask for food and he even tolerated wearing a bow-tie for a while. Charleston says he appreciates a full bowl of yummy food and chin scratches. Don’t dilly-dally, cruise on in to meet Charleston.
Everley (A027081) is one pint-sized cutie. This 1-year-old girl is such a sweetheart and has even passed our doggie play groups with flying colors. With so much love and energy to share, Everley is anxiously awaiting to meet her perfect match.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on facebook.com/garcpets and youtube.com.
Charleston and Everley will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
