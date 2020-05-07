The Galveston Historical Foundation will host a special virtual edition of its annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at www.galvestonhistory.org and www.facebook.com/galvestonhistory.
“The extraordinary architecture on the island can be appreciated and enjoyed from many vantage points,” Dwayne Jones, executive director of the foundation, said. “This is just one more way to experience these homes and we look forward to your support and the opportunity to share our great buildings and history.”
The event will include live walk-throughs of historic homes, lectures and special presentations, and special programming. And, although the event is free, the foundation is encouraging visitors to consider a $30 donation, the cost of a homes tour ticket, or a contribution of their choice.
For more information, contact Will Wright, 409-765-3424 or will.wright@galvestonhistory.org.
— Angela Wilson
