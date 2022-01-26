Galveston Museum Day, set for Saturday, offers the opportunity to visit some of the nation’s top ranked museums and take advantage of discount admission rates and special exhibits and activities designed for the day. The Galveston Railroad Museum cordially invites you to visit.
The museum, 123 25th St., brimming with history, invites you to tour our exhibits, board restored railcars and experience the thrill of a train with rides departing the station every 20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1:40 p.m., weather permitting. Ranked among the top railroad museums in the nation, the Railroad Museum is home to many prominent railcars including the Bonnie Brook, a pristinely restored car enjoyed by the likes of celebrity Jackie Gleason, and the Glenn Fee, known as The Freedom Car that carried the Emancipation Proclamation across the United States and then was used as a campaign car by Dwight D. Eisenhower. A tribute to Pullman Porters is on display with a brief history of their contribution to the railroad and to society at large.
Home to The Polar Express Train Ride, the museum is honored to have offered this annual event to more than 28,000 visitors during the holidays and to have collaborated with Island East-End Theatre Co. to make it a memorable experience. Tickets to this event go on sale in July and are offered to museum members in advance. We invite you to visit our website to learn more about the numerous benefits of membership.
The Galveston Railroad Museum also offers the opportunity to sleep on a train. Rail-Hotel consists of four magnificent deluxe railcars; each suite accommodates up to 10 with one full bath and four and a half baths, kitchen, hospitality car with dining and bar amenities, 24-hour concierge service and maximum security. Guests may dine in or utilize transportation provided to visit one of the many fine restaurants in the area. Shopping and galleries are a short stroll away.
A popular special event venue for weddings, Mardi Gras and other celebrations, the museum can host up to 400 guests in the train station with room to expand to the Garden of Steam. Food and beverage are available daily at the museum and service is provided by EatCetera and Riondo’s.
For more information, visit GalvestonRRMuseum.org, call 409-765-5700 or come by and experience us on Galveston Museum Day and enjoy 2-for-1 admission. We’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and parking is always complimentary.
David Robertson is the executive director of the Galveston Railroad Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.