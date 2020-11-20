This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Thunder and Emily.
Thunder (A024733) is a handsome hunk, neutered, FIV/FeLV negative, about 2 1/2 years old and looking for a forever home. He’s friendly, lovable, likes chin scratches and gets along with other polite cats. He’s bunking at the center with some of his kitty friends.
Going back to that handsome comment — gorgeous swirled markings, intense green eyes, soft fur, leading-man face — Thunder’s got it all. Come spend some time with Thunder, get acquainted and just maybe he will go home with you.
Emily (A024618) is ready to find her a loving family. This sugary sweet girl is a 3-year-old, spayed, Boxer mix. Her super power is the ability to give the best hugs. Come by and get one of these amazing snuggles for yourself — who knows, you may just fall in love.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Thunder and Emily will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
