In honor of Black History Month, Rosenberg Library will celebrate the legacy of Lillian Davis, longtime librarian at the colored branch, as the February Treasure of the Month at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
In 1881, a permanent public school system was created for the education of white and Black children in Galveston. The schools were segregated, however, with separate schools established for each race. This same separation of races was still observed when the Rosenberg Library Association began making plans for a public library on the island shortly after the turn of the 20th century.
In March 1904, several months before the much-anticipated grand opening of the city’s new library, the board of directors adopted a resolution declaring that “a branch library shall be established, so the white and colored citizens of Galveston may separately derive advantages from the bequest of Henry Rosenberg for the establishment and maintenance of a free public library for the use of the people of Galveston.”
Construction of the colored branch was completed in January 1905. It was located inside Central High School, the city’s high school for African-American students. In 1918, Davis was hired as the assistant librarian at the Rosenberg Library Colored Branch. She was a recent graduate of Central High School, having completed her education in 1916.
Over the years, Davis worked to build a book collection relevant to the island’s African-American residents. She requested funds from the Rosenberg Library’s board of directors for the purchase of books by Black authors and scholars. According to a Galveston County Daily News article published in November 1925, new additions to the colored branch collection included “History of the Negro Church,” “Social History of the American Negro” and “Book of American Negro Poetry.”
During her tenure, Davis created popular programs for adults such as the Book Lovers’ Club. Created in 1937, the primary goal of the Book Lovers’ Club was “self-improvement through the reading of good books.” In addition to regular book discussion meetings, the club presented musical programs and art exhibits at the colored branch.
Beginning in 1938, Davis celebrated Negro History Week (now Black History Month) each February at the colored branch. She arranged for guest lectures, educational exhibits and book displays related to the significant cultural contributions made by African-American men and women.
In addition to serving older students at Central High School, Davis planned special activities for the elementary classes that visited the colored branch each November during National Library Week. She also ran a vacation reading club for children each summer.
Davis died of heart failure in 1955. Four years later, the Rosenberg Library board of directors voted to integrate the institution, and citizens of all races were welcomed at the main branch. The colored branch was permanently closed in 1959.
