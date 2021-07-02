This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bella and Alfie.
Bella (A019999) is a domestic short hair orange tabby and white spayed female. She’s lovely with her bi-color coat, trimmed with a dainty pink nose and toe beans. Bella has a soft coat, is sweet of disposition, a little bit silly and wondering why she doesn’t have a home of her own. Her second birthday was a few days ago and no party. Maybe she can celebrate a week or two late in a forever home. Come on in and meet Bella — make it a great day for her and for you.
Alfie (A026942) is a 2-year-old male black mouth Cur that has quickly become a favorite of a couple of our volunteers. If you’re a fan of big teddy bear-like dogs, then Alfie is the one for you. He’s a gentle giant that has passed doggie playgroup and has a great set of manners. Please come on by and meet this big boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bella and Alfie will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
