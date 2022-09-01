John Egert Sr. Hammer.JPG

This antique hammer belonged to John Egert. Egert helped raise numerous residences and public buildings after the 1900 storm during the grade-raising project. His granddaughter, Eva Fritiofson donated it to the museum in 2019.

 Rosenberg Library/Courtesy

GALVESTON

During the month of September, the Rosenberg Library Museum will display items that survived the 1900 Storm, including an antique hammer, Karankawa pottery sherds and distinctive cups.

For all museum questions, call 409.763.8854 Ext. 125 or email museum@rosenberg-library.org.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription