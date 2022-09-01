GALVESTON
During the month of September, the Rosenberg Library Museum will display items that survived the 1900 Storm, including an antique hammer, Karankawa pottery sherds and distinctive cups.
While most are familiar with the iconic photos and spoken histories of the 1900 Storm, it is not common to see physical items from the people who experienced the tragedy. As expected, the items are varied, and their stories equally diverse. One donated item is an engraved mustache cup belonging to the Mayor of Galveston at the time. Another cup, likely made of German pewter and nickel, belonged to a child. “The cup belonged to five year old Lydia M. Ripke,” said Museum Curator Ivy Albright. “Lydia’s uncle dug the cup up in the 1000 block of Avenue L in Galveston where it had gone through the storm.” Among the city’s debris were also pieces of indigenous pottery. Two donated sherds are all that’s left of a vase crafted by the Karankawa, a nomadic indigenous tribe that lived along Texas’ Gulf Coast.
An antique hammer used in the recovery efforts will also be on display. German immigrant John Egert, Sr. used the hammer to help rebuild the Sixth Ward. He and his son eventually joined efforts to move houses and raise them. Most importantly, the two helped design Galveston’s seawall and contributed in the island’s grade raising. They also raised some of the island’s most well-known buildings such as Grace Episcopal Church, the Letitia Rosenberg home, Trinity Episcopal Church and the John H. Hutchings home.
You can visit this treasure on the 2nd floor of Rosenberg Library through Sept. 30. For more information on this and past treasures, visit rosenberg-library-museum.org.
Starting Sept. 8, visitors can view and learn more at the Great Storm of 1900 exhibit in the Harris Gallery on the 4th floor of the Rosenberg Library. Visit rosen-lib.org/GreatStorm1900 for more information.
For all museum questions, call 409.763.8854 Ext. 125 or email museum@rosenberg-library.org.
