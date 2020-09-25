This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Brody and Bugerra.
Meet Brody boy. Brody is a handsome 5-month-old tuxedo kitty who is super chill. Brody loves treats and enjoys human playtime. His favorite toy is the wand with a dangling mouse. After a few back rubs and scratches, Brody is in his glory and will be your best friend forever. Call today and schedule an appointment to see Brody.
One of our newest additions is Bugerra. Bugerra was surrendered to us at 6 months old. Before coming to us, Bugerra lived with his buddy Colt, who’s also available for adoption and ready to go. Both boys would love staying together if possible, but would do fine if they found separate homes. Bugerra played well with the children he lived with. He’s a smart boy and quick learner, his former owner says he’s house broken. Come by the shelter to meet him today.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.