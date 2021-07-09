The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Biscuit.
Biscuit (A-653) came to us after getting rescued, uninjured, from a car engine. At approximately 3 years old, he’s a sweetie, despite his past. Biscuit is quite a lover, “making biscuits,” cuddling and purring on any available lap.
He enjoys playing with toys and meows when people talk to him. Biscuit is fully vetted. He gets along with other cats, dogs and children and would adjust easily into any type of household.
If this social, snuggly boy isn’t adopted, come visit him at our adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake, 16915 El Camino Real in Houston; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City; or from noon to 3 p.m. July 24 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
If you’re interested in Biscuit, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org and fill out an obligation-free application.
