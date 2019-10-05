Crystal

Crystal

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Crystal.

Crystal is a pretty girl wearing a black coat with white on her chest, paws and nose. She enjoys her treats, and will sit pretty for you in exchange for them. Her background is unclear, but she arrived with another dog, Captain. Crystal knows how to sit, so it’s assumed she has had some training. She’ll be a great pet for a family or single person.

Crystal can be adopted on her own, but Captain is also available if you’re looking to add two to your family.

For information, come by 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 291-996-3390. Crystal’s adoption fee is just $50, and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip, and spay surgery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription