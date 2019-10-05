The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Crystal.
Crystal is a pretty girl wearing a black coat with white on her chest, paws and nose. She enjoys her treats, and will sit pretty for you in exchange for them. Her background is unclear, but she arrived with another dog, Captain. Crystal knows how to sit, so it’s assumed she has had some training. She’ll be a great pet for a family or single person.
Crystal can be adopted on her own, but Captain is also available if you’re looking to add two to your family.
For information, come by 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 291-996-3390. Crystal’s adoption fee is just $50, and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip, and spay surgery.
