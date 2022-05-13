United Way Galveston County Mainland held its second annual golf tournament at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City. The morning started cloudy, gray and windy, with a rain shower, but the weather didn’t dampen the festive atmosphere under the pavilion. With dozens of golf teams arriving, ready for action on the green, the morning flight tee time was 7:30 a.m. and the afternoon at 1 p.m.
Under the big pavilion, volunteers were busy checking in and welcoming the players and teams with gift bags filled with golfing goodies. At the same time, the other volunteers sold raffle tickets for gift cards, wine baskets and Kendra Scott jewelry for the ladies. Several business-sponsored tents on the golf course served tasty foods, refreshing drinks, swapping golf stories and networking.
Evergreen North America Industrial Services team served delicious breakfast with all the fixings; fresh coffee and juices were a crowd favorite. Many golfers hung out at the Outriggers Taco Truck, chowing down on their tasty bites and cucumber/jalapeno water.
Ashland won the first place team trophy. Evergreen North America took home second place, while Dutch Ducket won the closest to the pin trophy, and the longest putt winner was Brandon Cartwright. Kudos to Kedge Cook of Cook Ford for his donation of a Ford Mustang for the hole-in-one chance to win a new car.
United Way Galveston County is a local, volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that brings together the mainland communities of Galveston County to address critical issues. They partner with other local agencies to provide programs that positively impact families.
The annual golf tournament objectives are twofold: Raise funds that support United Way Galveston County Mainland and their agency partners, and raise awareness of their mission of becoming the community leader by facilitating, promoting and ensuring the availability of services that meet the community’s needs. With help from the petrochemical industry, local businesses, families and individuals.
More happenings at United Way Galveston County Mainland
Outgoing Executive Director Chris Delesandri recently announced his retirement after many years of service. In February, the board of directors announced its selection of Leslie Ornelas as his replacement. Ornelas previously served as assistant executive director of the nonprofit, which she held since 2016.
The retirement party, honoring Delesandri, was held at the Doyle Convention Center and was a coming out of a “who’s who” in the community. In his opening speech, Mayor Dedrick Johnson thanked Delesandri for his many years of service and dedication. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber presented the retiree with a proclamation plaque, while State Sen. Larry Taylor praised Delesandri for serving the people. The celebration of Delesandri was a community affair with family, friends, and neighbors attending. The Line Up band played throwback music while Grazia Italian Restaurant and Grand Prize BBQ catered delicious bites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.