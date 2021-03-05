This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Felix and Bendy.
Felix (A026028) is a domestic short hair sporting an orange tabby and white coat. Felix is a playful and happy “teenager” of about 7 months old. He’s friendly, outgoing, seeks attention and likes toys.
And did we mention handsome? Felix is combo tested negative for FIV and FeLV and gets along with other well-behaved cats. Don’t fiddle around, come on in and get acquainted with Felix. You just may fall in love.
Lab lovers check out Bendy (A019582). He’s a 2-year-old neutered Lab mix with an amazing personality. He’s the perfect family dog. He’s sweet, playful and loving. The volunteers love to play with Bendy and you will too.
He has even played well with other dogs at the center. Come by this week and check out this amazing boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Felix will be available for $42.50 and Bendy will be available for $20 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
