This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Selena and Future.
Selena (A024811) is a domestic short hair with a black and white coat. Tuxedo? Nope, too much white. Harlequin? Nope, too much black. Magpie might be just right. Or a Jellicle Cat: black and white, rather small, merry and bright, with a cheerful face.
Selena refers you to “The Song of the Jellicles” — one of her favorites. Her eyes are light green, and she wears a heart on her nose. She’s spayed, a little over 2 years old, friendly, chatty and hopes to be settled in a home with her own family soon.
Future (A025373) is a special boy. He’s full of life and love. He loves to run and play, and he loves toys. He is such a happy boy. You may notice his front legs are bowed. But, that doesn’t stop him. We want to find a special home for this special boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Selena and Future will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
