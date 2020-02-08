This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Kendal and Odessa.
Kendal (A021909) is a domestic, short-hair brown tabby girl with personality and good looks. Kendal has bright alert eyes, a fancy forehead “M,” and a lovely coat pattern featuring stripes, bars and spots. Kendal loves attention, flirting, toys and catnaps. She’s just past 2 years old and is working on new hobbies: dance steps, camouflaging herself and finding a family of her own. Come meet Kendal and fall in love.
Who needs a human valentine when you can have Odessa (A021951)? This loyal mamma dog already raised seven babies, so you won’t have to have any awkward conversations about not wanting children. She’s been there and done that. This lovely lady won’t leave your side, and you don’t even have to buy her any chocolate or fancy jewelry. Don’t waste time arguing over silly human things while you could be cuddling with Odessa instead. She enjoys long walks on the beach and cuddling by the fire. Stop by to meet the “perfect woman” before someone else claims her as their own.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Kendal and Odessa available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.