The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Luke.
Luke (A-511) is a sweet boy looking for his “fur-ever” home. He wants to love and be loved and will give kisses and hugs. He’s most content on a lap or next to his favorite person.
Luke is approximately 3 years old and 13 pounds. He’s good on a leash and he “sits” for his meals. He’s trained to potty outside and doesn’t do any destructive chewing. Luke gets along with the two big dogs and cat in his foster home. He loves to play with squeaker toys and rope toys.
Luke will do best in a home with someone that has some small dog/terrier experience, as he does show some nervousness and he needs a home where he will get exercise and positive interactions with people. Luke also is available as a foster to adopt.
If this sweet boy isn’t adopted, come see him at our upcoming adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus, 16915 El Camino Real in Houston; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at Pet Supplies Plus, 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City; or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Luke, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
