This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Teal and Pumpkin.
Meet Teal. This young lady is a Catahoula mix and a little over a year old. She can be timid with strangers sometimes but becomes a total lover once she’s gotten to know you. Teal does well with other dogs and will thrive in a home with adults only.
She enjoys walks but tends to pull and jump occasionally. With some time, patience and training, Teal will have her manners down pat in no time. This floppy eared girl is ready to steal your heart away on Valentine’s Day, so schedule an appointment to meet her soon.
Meet our precious Pumpkin, a playful young lady who’s full of surprises. Pumpkin is comical to watch and will amuse herself for hours. At 8 months young, she has a shiny coat of many colors and the most affectionate personality. She will love on you endlessly when she’s petted behind her ears. Come by for some Pumpkin lovin’ this Valentine’s Day. Call and schedule an appointment today.
Check out our website for details on all of our adoptable fur-babies. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.