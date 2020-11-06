This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Diesel and Magic.
Diesel (A022953) is 11 months old, small in size, and such a doll. His coat pattern is the cutest ever. We love him so much. He’s hoping to find his new home this week. Can you come by to meet him? He has done well with other dogs here at the center as well.
Every once in a while, some magic comes along. This Magic (A024671) came to us as a tiny, thin baby with loads of personality. It took a little time, lots of care, some yummy food and now Magic is a beautiful 4-month-old “teenager.”
Her soft coat is classic tabby with dramatic black swirls over shades of tan and taupe. Magic’s eyes are hazel, her face enticing and her attitude friendly. Come meet Magic soon, turn her pensive look to a smile and let her brighten your day.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Diesel and Magic will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
