The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Figaro.
Figaro’s (A-434) human mom died unexpectedly, so he was welcomed into our center. Figaro was a bit shy at first but responds well to being picked up and loves pets. He’s coming out of his shell now and is showing his quirky character.
His favorite pastime is stealing his foster mom and dad’s pillows, then showing his love and appreciation for them sharing said pillows by head-butting them. Figaro does better in a quiet house and will need patience to transition to his new home; losing his mom was hard on him.
Figaro was raised around dogs and cats; he gets along well with cats but isn’t very keen on dogs. He’s fully vetted and current on shots.
If this beautiful boy isn’t adopted, come see him at our upcoming adoption event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Figaro, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
