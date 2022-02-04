This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Peter and Boogatti.
Peter (A028299) is a neutered male domestic short hair, and is about 2 years and 4 months old, friendly, laid back and very good looking. His striped coat is trimmed with four white paws, chin, cravat and impressive whiskers. Wide light green eyes and a brick-red nose add to his appeal. Peter likes attention, treats and toys — he isn’t too mature to enjoy swatting a feather. He appreciates his current accommodations and regular meals but is ready to move on to his own family and “furever” home.
Boogatti (A023376) is a 2-year-old neutered boxer mix that still has a lot of playful puppy energy in him. Whether it’s running around in the yard, playing with some fluffy toys, exploring the obstacle course or even just smiling for the camera, Boogatti is a big fan of it all. He may even surprise you with a hug afterward. If you want a dog that’s both energetic and loving, Boogatti is the boy for you.
Peter and Boogatti will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
