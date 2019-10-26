This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Tom and Russell.
Tom (A020379) is a domestic short hair brown tabby kitten, and is about 4 1/2 months old, playful, active, and friendly. He likes to romp with his brother Collin (A020380), flirt with visitors and watch the goings on through his window. Tom is proud of his tail, taking two-step lessons, and is good at standing at attention — briefly. Do you have room in your heart and home for a perfect tabby boy?
And, Russell (A020491) is a 2-year-old male Entlebucher Mountain dog mix. He’s a handsome boy with a great personality. This boy is quite a looker, plus he loves to play. He also knows basic commands.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Tom and Russell are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
