This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Glendower and Sophie.
Glendower (A021558) wishes everyone a Happy New Year. He’s a 5-month-old domestic short hair orange tabby and white kitty that has it all. Glendower is good-looking, playful, friendly, neutered and negative for FIV and FeLV. His coat is such a deep orange many cat fanciers would call it “red.” Stop in, get acquainted, and you may find your new best kitty buddy.
Sophie (A010943) is a 2-year-old American pit bull terrier, who is more on the mellow side. She takes commands well and wants lots of lovin’. She’s a beautiful girl, what else could you ask for? Drop by and meet Sophie to see if she’s the gal for you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Glendower and Sophie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
