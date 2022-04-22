“Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” was the theme for the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation’s 12th annual gala March 31 at the sprawling Still Waters Ranch in Alvin.
After an in-person hiatus brought on by the pandemic, the 2022 gala offered two choices: attendees donned their “Sunday Best” attire and ventured out to support the education foundation, while others logged in virtually. It was a record-breaking evening of fundraising for the foundation, with a large crowd attending.
The gala committee of Jennifer Bott, Chris Bozeman, Susan Hall, Ollie Niederhofer, Teddi Pruitt, Rosie Rojas, Timothy Sasser and Joel Sumrall, led by co-chairs Paula Heilerman and Sophia Splawn, were recognized during the gala. The banquet hall was inviting, decked out with green, white, and gold balloons and fresh floral centerpieces. The wine pull featured bottles of wines draped in black with eye-catching white pearls.
The social hour began at 5:30 p.m. with wine tastings by Haak Winery, provided by team Briana Broderick and Kyle Johnson, with mouthwatering charcuterie cups and plenty of networking. Meanwhile, the open bar saw some action serving up refreshing beverages. The dinner hour was signaled with Corey’s Kitchen and Elite Catering Co. catering a banquet-style dinner of deliciousness.
The Rev. Tim Gregory conducted the invocation with the Pledge of Allegiance done by Galveston County Constable Precinct 2 Lt. Paul Edinburgh. The talented Hanna Tucker, a Santa Fe High School student, sang the national anthem, which was a crowd pleaser. Superintendent Kevin Bott provided an update on the district. Warren Nichols, president of the College of the Mainland, delivered an inspirational message and pledged to the foundation.
The “I Give Because Video” and the behind-the-scenes bloopers were hilariously funny. A special appearance by magician Robb Bennett, who performed his magic tricks to the packed house, with several brave guests participating.
The foundation initiated its new Distinguished Owl Award to recognize those who demonstrate the characteristics to cultivate, nurture, ignite and inspire. The first recipients to receive this distinguished award were Blackie Heileman and his wife, Paula, and local winemaker Raymond Haak and his wife, Gladys.
The crowd was excited by the unveiling of the foundation’s new mascot focusing on promoting literacy and the importance of education. A friendly competition is underway by students in Santa Fe ISD to help name the mascot. The virtual and live auctions saw some competitive bidding action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.