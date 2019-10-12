This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Desiree and Stanley.
Desiree (A01995) is a bobtail with a wonderful marbled tabby coat. She’s 3 years old, friendly, outgoing, attention-seeking and sometimes silly acting. Her coat is thick, soft and with a wonderful blend of browns, tan and rust. Green eyes, a pale muzzle and perfect tabby “M” are the finishing touches to Desiree’s appearance. Come meet this unusual and stunning kitty today. You just may fall in love and ask her to go home with you.
Stanley (A020244) is a fun loving guy who loves to play just as much as he enjoys cuddling. In his free time, Stanley enjoys playfully bouncing around the yard and lounging around with his head in your lap for belly rubs. Do you have room in your heart for this sweet cuddle bug?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Desiree and Stanley available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.