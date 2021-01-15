The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Sadie.
Sadie (GCTP-A219) is a 1-year-old tabby cat with a large white spot on her back. Not a large cat, she weighs approximately 9 pounds. Sadie came into our rescue as a young mom with kittens.
Her kittens have now been weaned, and Sadie is fully vetted, happy to be an indoor cat, and she is ready for adoption. Sadie has a calm and quiet demeanor. She likes to be in the same room as her humans, but she’s not “needy” for much attention.
Sadie will come up for a head rub, while nuzzling your leg. She will then lay down and give you a look of contentment. She also likes to sleep at the foot of the bed. Sadie gives cute chirps when she’s hungry or wants attention. She gets along with cats and children; dogs unknown. Sadie is one cool cat. Would you like to meet her? She would make a great companion.
If this beautiful girl isn’t adopted, come meet her in person at our next adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus at 16915 El Camino Real in Houston; or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at Pet Supermarket at 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Sadie, or make a New Year’s donation, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
