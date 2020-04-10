This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Scarlet and Kali.
Scarlet (A022890) is a domestic short hair with a torbie coat. Scarlet started with a brown tabby coat and added gray striping and some cream tortoiseshell trim for a unique and lovely look. Her expressive eyes are gray-green.
Scarlet is about 5 years old, friendly and outgoing. She’s a sweet kitty and hopes to find her perfect people and forever home soon. Scarlet will be a good companion and maybe share some stories of her past lives.
Kali (A019832) is a 4-year-old female Labrador retriever mix. She’s old enough to know when it’s time to play and time to relax. She still plays with spunk, so she’s not lazy. She also gives kisses to try and tell you she wants something.
She has done great in a home and is potty trained. She has a fear of stairs but with some training and tender-loving-care that can be overcome. Overall, she’s a beautiful, sweet girl looking to find her perfect family.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
The center is operating by appointment only. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call 409-948-2485 or email arc@gchd.org.
Scarlett and Kali will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip.
