The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Kelly.
Kelly is a black Lab mix who’s approximately 7 years old.
She’s an outgoing and friendly girl who would love to have a new family of her own.
Kelly is a conversationalist who loves to talk about everything from how great it is to have her ears scratched to the news events of the day.
If you’d like to meet Kelly, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390 to learn more about her.
Kelly’s adoption fee is only $50 and includes a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, heart worm testing, a microchip and spay surgery.
