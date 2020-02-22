This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Amilla and Coby.
Amilla (A021791) is a domestic, short-hair brown tabby girl with a sweet personality. She’s a little over a year old, friendly and likes to flirt and play. Amilla has been looking high and low, left and right, and wondering when a nice family will take her to a home of her own.
Amilla is a pretty girl with big, expressive eyes, a cute little mouth, and brick-colored nose. Her tabby coat is striped with rich shades of brown and is soft to the touch. Amilla meows “please come say hello, get acquainted and fall in love with me.”
Coby (A021959) is an American pit bull terrier mix. He’s a little different than most dogs as he appears to be deaf. This is a common trait in most solid white dogs, but that doesn’t get this beautiful boy down. He loves to play tug-o-war and get lots of love right on your lap. He will sit for a treat, so he does have some basic training. Come by and meet this adorable boy for yourself.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Amilla and Coby are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.