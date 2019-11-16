This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Francis and Bronson.
Francis (A018856) is a handsome domestic short hair brown tabby. He’s about 8 months old, good-sized for his age, playful and energetic. He will pose and look wise, curious or silly for the camera. Did we mention he’s handsome? Brown base coat with black stripes, green eyes and a fancy tabby “M” on his forehead.
Francis missed his litter-mates and recently moved into the Main Cat Colony to make new friends. He’s enjoying colony life but would like to have his own family and home. Come get acquainted and see if he is your special buddy. Note he is already neutered, in possession of his rabies certificate, bags packed and ready to go.
Mesmerizing Bronson (A021051) is a 2-year-old, male, Boxer mix. He’s so precious, we just can’t wait to see which great person he ends up with. Bronson was found as a stray and wasn’t claimed by an owner. His holiday wish is to have a warm house to celebrate Thanksgiving in. Come by to meet him this week.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Francis and Bronson are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
