This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Argent and Turtle.
Argent (A023393) would like to introduce himself. He’s a Russian blue mix, about 3 years old, already “fixed,” friendly and handsome. Argent has a rich shimmery coat of blue and yellow-green eyes.
He’s outgoing, curious and waiting to say hello to visitors. Argent is practicing his routine and hopes to meet his forever family.
When Turtle (A023117) first came to the center, he was extremely scared and wouldn’t even walk. Staff members had to carry him to his kennel. Since being in foster, this beautiful boy is loving family life. He’s obsessed with children and gets along great with other dogs in his foster home. He hasn’t had one accident inside. He’s also kennel trained.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Argent and Turtle will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. The center prefers to operate by appointment.
If you would like to adopt or foster a pet call 409-948-2485, email arc@gchd.org or visit www.gchd.org.
