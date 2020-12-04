This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Basil and Jolie.
Sweet Basil (A025005) is a beauty. Imagine rich soft fur, jade green eyes, white whiskers and ear dressings, heart-shaped nose leather and a sparkling white tail tip — and you have Basil.
She’s about 14 months old, friendly, flirty and loving — a perfect kitty with looks and personality. This week is Basil’s formal debut, and she’s auditioning for a position as favorite kitty girl in a home of her own.
Jolie (A020832) is looking to find her “fur-ever” family. She’s an extremely loving girl who does great with small children, cats and other dogs. She’s a special needs girl, but she takes medications that allow her to live a full life. She just wants to find a family that will love her like she deserves.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Basil and Jolie will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
