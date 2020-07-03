This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sarah Conner and Woody.
Sarah Conner (A023410) is a domestic short hair kitty with a gray tabby coat. She’s about 10 weeks old. A little bit more about this adorable baby super-heroine: Sarah, her mom and litter-mates came to the center and then spent some time in a foster home until the kittens were old enough to audition for their forever homes.
Woody (A023492) is a 4-year-old with beautiful markings and handsome almond eyes. He weighs around 55 pounds and loves to lounge in the pool. He has done well with other dogs at the center. He is handsome, loves to swim and he’s friendly — he’s the complete package.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sarah Conner and Woody will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip.
For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
