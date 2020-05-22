This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are brothers Bart and Ralphie, and Shadow.
Meet Bart and Ralphie. With kitten season upon us, here are two of the cutest ever. These two are full of kitten “spit and vinegar.” They are active as could be and love to chase each other around. They also like to sit in your lap and be held.
These kitties are litter boxed trained, eating well and are smart. They’re full of personality and actually respond to their names. These guys are three months young and ready to go. Schedule an appointment today to come meet Bart and Ralphie.
Shadow is cute and handsome, tall and lanky, anything and everything a family could want. This young guy is looking for a “fur-ever” home and is full of love. He’s a bit goofy and finishing up a growth spurt, but he is bound to steal your heart.
If you’re looking for a dog to grow old with, look no further than Shadow. If you’re interested in adopting Shadow, please contact the shelter today to make an appointment. He can’t wait.
Although we’re temporarily closed to the public because of COVID-19, we’re still scheduling adoptions and providing services to the community by appointments. Keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
