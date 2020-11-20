This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Tuxedo Two and Chile.
Tuxedo Two is sweet, neat and great on her feet. She’s 3 1/2 years old and is ready to play all day or just hang out and relax. Tuxedo Two is named after her intricate, beautiful markings. Her body is mostly a slick black fur with some interesting white markings.
She was brought to us as a stray and has been at the shelter for two long months. She’s ready to spread her wings and be home for the holidays. She doesn’t want to be a guest, and she’d rather be a permanent member of your family.
Meet Chile, a Weimaraner/Terrier mix almost 1 1/2 years old. This fellow was adopted from us as a puppy a year ago but came upon some unfortunate events that brought him back to us. Leaving as a little puppy he came back as a sturdy, handsome black dog.
As he grew up, he spent more and more time alone in a backyard, and now he gets so excited with people that he can’t contain himself. He longs for human companionship. After the initial introduction, he will settle down on a leash and give you a sit.
Despite his poor start in life, he is full of unconditional love. Chile likes to chase balls and toys. Would you like a big Chile to keep you warm this winter? He’s ready and waiting to spend the holidays in your home.
We’re slowly getting out and participating in outside events. Please check out our website calendar or our social media pages to find opportunities to see adoptable pets and support the shelter. Of course, we will have our 2021 Heroes & Hounds calendars available also. They make great gifts. You can order them on our website and have them mailed or pick them up in person.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our calendar or to order your calendars for delivery.
