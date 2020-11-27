The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Arlene.
Arlene is sweet and shy, but her shyness disappears if you have a treat. She’s loving and affectionate. The veterinarian says she weighs 49 pounds, is heart-worm negative and she’s being treated for an ear infection. She’s a happy girl who knows how to sit and what “no” means.
Come meet Arlene at Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
