On the crisp, sunny morning of Feb. 18, women dressed in something red descended on the South Shore Habour Resort & Conference Center in League City to celebrate the American Heart Association’s Bay Area Go Red for Women Luncheon. After a two-year absence, the event theme “Queen of Hearts” spotlighted women and heart disease, with several survivors attending and actively participating in the event.
The association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve women’s lives globally. It’s about all women committing to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their heart health and those of their loved ones.
The hotel lobby, wall decorations and dining tables all reflected the luncheon theme with giant balloons of hearts, large picture frames and centerpieces throughout the ballroom. The Champagne wall, which featured Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre dancers, was a hit with attendees.
Rebecca Spera, the Emmy Award-winning TV reporter, and producer with ABC-13, served as the mistress of ceremony. Spera kicked off the luncheon by introducing chairwomen Wendy Drapela, Moxie District 31, and Sarah Ferguson; Texan Bank got down to business and kept the action going. Auctioneer state Sen. Larry Taylor worked the room and had the “auction paddles” flying with some stiff, friendly bidding. Guests were treated to a delicious heart-healthy lunch served by the catering staff of South Shore Harbour.
Galveston chamber hosts networking event at winery
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held its February mixer at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe. It was one of the trendiest evenings of the season. Chamber members, business associates and friends from Galveston Island came to the north county to network, mingle, have conversations on this side of the causeway while enjoying the delectable wines, charcuterie boards, music and a winery tour.
Briana Broderick, director of wine club and festivals, welcomed the large crowd gathered in the wine cellar. She shared information about the winery, upcoming special events at the beautiful venue, including Haak’s wine club, and had a simple request — to enjoy the excellent wine selection, music and vineyard.
Gina Spagnola, chamber president and CEO, and Lorraine Grubbs, director of membership development, shared valuable information on how the oldest chamber in Texas continues to advocate, collaborate and educate on behalf of local businesses and the community.
Making the scene, was a newcomer to the island Jeremy Brown, co-owner with his wife Kendall Brown of Tideway Physical Therapy & Rehab, and some of his mainland friends, husband-and-wife team Chad Thumann and Tomorrow Orsak Thumann. Also showing their island spirit were Judi Hoggatt, Fred Raschke, his wife Kim and their daughter, Jordan.
