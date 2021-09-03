This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Brandon and Zeus.
Who’s orange, striped, hunky and handsome? That would be Brandon (A025905), a 3-year-old neutered domestic short hair orange tabby. Brandon likes to bask in the afternoon sun and is a connoisseur of fine cat treats. He isn’t too sure about people yet, so he’s interviewing to be a working cat in a safe environment. Come get acquainted with Brandon, soon.
Say hello to Zeus (A020046). This handsome boy is a 3-year-old pit bull mix who loves to get outside and play. He has a slight limp from an old injury which has healed, but that doesn’t slow him down.
He enjoys hanging out with all his friends — two-legged and four-legged. (He has done well with other dogs here at the center.) So, come by and meet this happy boy today. He has patiently been waiting for his chance at a “fur-ever” home since February.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on facebook.com/garcpets and youtube.com.
Brandon and Zeus will be available for Tuesday through Saturday for $5 each as the shelter is participating in the Clear the Shelters event. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
